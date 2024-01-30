Short Interest in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Increases By 24.8%

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $68,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

