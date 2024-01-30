Short Interest in Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Decreases By 12.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.