Short Interest in Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Decreases By 12.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
