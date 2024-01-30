Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Decreases By 20.8%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Tuesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

