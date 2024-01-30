Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Declines By 15.0%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 792,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.
MHLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 9,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,619. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
