Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Declines By 15.0%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 792,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $1,338,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 9,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,619. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

