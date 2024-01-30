Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Declines By 11.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 767,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGAF opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $83.50.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

