Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Declines By 22.2%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MLLUY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.64.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
