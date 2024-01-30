Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Drops By 12.9%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

