Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Decreases By 13.2%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 173,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MCRI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.25. 10,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,597. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

