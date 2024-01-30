Short Interest in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Grows By 14.5%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 736,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Price Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Insider Transactions at Movado Group

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 2,022.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

