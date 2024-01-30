Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Expands By 15.4%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 4,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Featured Stories

