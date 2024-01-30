Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Expands By 15.4%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NTIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 4,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Network-1 Technologies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.