Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Expands By 14.3%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 1.7 %

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $471.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

