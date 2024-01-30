Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Increases By 7.6%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 16,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock worth $442,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

