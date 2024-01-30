Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Increases By 7.6%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 16,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock worth $442,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

