Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Drops By 10.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on METC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

