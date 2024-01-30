Short Interest in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Rises By 14.9%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,296.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $88,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,296.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,284,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 301,385 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

