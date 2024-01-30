Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declines By 14.3%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

WTFCP opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.