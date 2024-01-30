Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%.
Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.
Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sierra Bancorp
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Bancorp
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.