Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

