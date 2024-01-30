Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $122.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

