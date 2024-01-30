Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $368,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Sunoco by 138.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 172,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Sunoco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

