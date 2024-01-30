Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

