Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

