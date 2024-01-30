Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,903 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 868,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

