Sigma Planning Corp Sells 753 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

