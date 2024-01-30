Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Down 3.9%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.36 and last traded at $126.36. Approximately 24,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 263,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

