SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$26,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$111,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$26,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,400 shares of company stock worth $2,029,471.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
