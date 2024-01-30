Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

SWKS stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,219. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

