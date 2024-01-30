Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

