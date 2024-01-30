SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.03

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $9.03 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

