SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 143.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

