South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.86 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,308 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

