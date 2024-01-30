South Dakota Investment Council Sells 25,913 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

