Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Southern States Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.18. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 6,525.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

