Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Southern States Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SSBK opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.18. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on SSBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on SSBK
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern States Bancshares
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 semiconductor stocks to rally on latest U.S. grants
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.