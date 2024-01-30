SouthState Corp Acquires 130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $657,826,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

