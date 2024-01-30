SouthState Corp Acquires 131 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

