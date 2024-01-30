SouthState Corp Acquires 2,806 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.6 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

