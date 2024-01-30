SouthState Corp Buys 652 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

