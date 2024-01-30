SouthState Corp Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.