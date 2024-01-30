SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $151.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.