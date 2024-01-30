SouthState Corp Purchases 2,325 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

