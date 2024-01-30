SouthState Corp Sells 111 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after acquiring an additional 446,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.