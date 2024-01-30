SouthState Corp Sells 125 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.