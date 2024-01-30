SouthState Corp Sells 16,148 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 74.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in CVS Health by 231.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 226,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

