SouthState Corp Sells 175 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

