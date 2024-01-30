SouthState Corp Sells 386 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $380.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

