Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Motco lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.