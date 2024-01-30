SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $134.50 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $134.50 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.2898179 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $13,634,658.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

