SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Cut by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $4,221,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,556,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 770,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,158. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

