SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

