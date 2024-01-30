SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

