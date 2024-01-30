SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,278 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 160,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

