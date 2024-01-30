SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Boosted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

